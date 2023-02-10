Super Bowl LVII between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles is upon us, and football fans can’t wait for it. Check out here what the NFL championship ring worth is.

The most anticipated moment of the season is just around the corner. Chiefs and Eagles will battle it out for the ultimate glory on Sunday, February 12, when they meet in Super Bowl LVII in Glendale, Arizona.

A crowded State Farm Stadium is expected for this exciting game, whose trademark halftime show will have Rihanna on this occasion. All eyes, however, will be on Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts.

For the Kansas City quarterback this will be the third Super Bowl appearance in four years, while the Philadelphia signal-caller will try to get his hands on the Vince Lombardi trophy for the first time. Many wonder, however, how much are the championship rings worth.

How much the NFL championship rings cost?

Though there’s not an official price, the estimated value of the NFL championship rings is between $30,000 and $50,000. Prices may change depending on the customization of the ring.

However, football players and coaches – and why not fans – hopefully see these rings by their true value, which is a championship. And that’s something money cannot buy.