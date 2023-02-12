The Chiefs know how important it is to be healthy and strong to play the big game, but the uniform is also an important part of playing. They will use the on the road that everyone already knows. Check here their uniform colors for the big game.

The Kansas City Chiefs are big favorites to win 2023 Super Bowl LVII, but they know the Eagles have a dangerous OL and tight DL.

But the good news is that the Chiefs know what it's like to win and lose in a Super Bowl, they won one a couple of years ago and lost another during that same period of time.

The uniforms are not supposed to affect the psychology of the game but in reality it is a factor that could affect the mood of the players.

What color uniform will the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles wear during Super Bowl 57?

The Chiefs will wear the on the road white uniform which is composed of a white jersey and red pants with white socks. They won the 2020 Super Bowl LIV against the 49ers wearing the home uniform with red jersey and white pants.

In 2021 the Chiefs lost to the Buccaneers wearing the home uniform, this will be the first time they have played a white jersey in a Super Bowl in the 21st century.

On the other hand, the Philadelphia Eagles will wear their classic green jersey, that is their favorite uniform and it is likely that most fans will have the same jersey during the Super Bowl.