The Super Bowl 2023 is here and the Kansas City Chiefs will face the Philadelphia Eagles in what's going to be an exciting match, but how much do the winners get in prize money for this accomplishment?

The Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles will fight for the Vince Lombardi trophy in the Super Bowl LVII 2023. Of course glory is their main objective, but they could also get a really good prize money if they conquer the last game of the season.

Everything is set for an exciting duel between the Chiefs and Eagles. Both teams were the best of their Conferences this year, but nothing matters if they don't get the victory in the Super Bowl..

Even though their main goal is to prove they are the best players in the NFL nowadays, they are also looking to get some extra money in their pockets if they get the victory, but how much?

Prize money for the winners of the Super Bowl 2023

Throughout the entire season, players can get some incentives based on their performance. For the Super Bowl, they can add more money if they get the victory.

According to the NFL's Collective Bargaining Agreement, the amount each member of the winning Super Bowl team received in 2021 was $150,000, an increase of $20,000 from the previous year.

Does each player of the winning team receive the same amount?

Winning the Super Bowl does not guarantee that a player will receive the full amount of money. The distribution of funds is unique for each team and players receive either a full or partial share based on their eligibility.

Players who get half the bonus:

Players on the active or inactive list for the Super Bowl that have been on the roster for less than three previous games.

Players who are not on the active or inactive for the Super Bowl, but have been on the roster for at least three and not more than seven previous games .

. First-year players who were injured during the regular season and removed from the team's active or inactive list, under contract when the Super Bowl is played.

Players who get all the bonus: