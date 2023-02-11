The referees are an important part during the Super Bowl since they must ensure that the rules are followed during the big game, also any bad call from a referee could cause a disaster during the game.

Super Bowl 2023 referees: Which will be the officiating crew for Chiefs vs Eagles?

The role of the referees during a Super Bowl and any other NFL game is highly important to preserve the integrity of not only the players but the game.

If an official makes a bad decision during the game that could affect the fate of a team during the season or during a big game like Super Bowl LVII.

NFL referees are not perfect, they are expected to make mistakes like humans, but thanks to their extensive experience it is unlikely that during a big game they will make big mistakes.

Who are the 2023 Super Bowl LVII officiating crew?

The selected group of 8 referees for Super Bowl LVII have enough experience to make this big game official, but only three of them will be in a Super Bowl for the first time while the rest have already been part of two Super Bowl each.

Super Bowl LVII – Officiating Crew

1. Carl Chefers (referee)**

2. Roy Ellison (umpire)**

3. Jerod Phillips (down judge)

4. Jeff Bergman (line judge)**

5. John Jenkins (field judge)

6. Eugene Hall (side judge)**

7. Dino Paganelli (back judge)**

8. Mark Butterworth (official replay)

* denotes SB appearances.

Players should abide by all the NFL rules like any other football game, there are no special rules for the Super Bowl but the intensity will be different and that's something referees need to watch out for.