Tampa Bay Buccaneers take on Dallas Cowboys at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa for the 2022-2023 NFL Wild Card Playoffs. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Dallas Cowboys meet in the 2022-2023 NFL Wild Card Playoffs. This game will take place at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa. The visitors know that winning against the home team will be a difficult task. Here is all the detailed information about this Playoffs game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV (7-day free trial) which also includes the NFLRedZone Channel to watch all the touchdowns on Sunday.

The Buccaneers didn't have the best record during the regular season, but 8-9-0 was enough for them to reach the 2023 Playoffs. Tom Brady's record against the Cowboys is perfect with 7 wins in 7 games against them.

The Cowboys were lethal during the regular season, but they have yet to crack the playoffs course. Their record was 12-5 overall, they were the 2nd best NFC East team behind the Philadelphia Eagles.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Dallas Cowboys: Date

Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Dallas Cowboys play for the 2022-2023 NFL Wild Card Playoffs on Monday, January 16 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa. The Buccaneers are likely to win this game at home, the Cowboys lost to them during Week 1.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Dallas Cowboys: Time by state in the US

ET: 8:15 PM

CT: 7:15 PM

MT: 6:15 PM

PT: 5:15 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Dallas Cowboys at the 2022-2023 NFL Wild Card Playoffs

This game for the 2022-2023 NFL Wild Card Playoffs, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Dallas Cowboys at the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa on Monday, January 16, will be broadcast in the US by FuboTV (7-day free trial) which also includes the NFLRedZone Channel to watch all the touchdowns on Sunday and other options to watch this game in the US are ABC, ESPN, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes.