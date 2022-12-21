The NFL had a lot of crazy endings last weekend, and Jacksonville defeating Dallas in overtime with a pick six was one of those. But that also led to a curious gift being sent to Doug Pederson. Find out what the Jaguars head coach received.

Week 15 will be remembered for a lot of unbelievable endings the whole weekend. It all started with the 33-point comeback win by the Minnesota Vikings over the Indianapolis Colts and had the craziest situation when the New England Patriots gave the match to the Las Vegas Raiders in a shocking way. But the Jacksonville Jaguars beating the Dallas Cowboys was also included in the list.

Jacksonville have been improving lately thanks in part to a better Trevor Lawrence. They have been good enough to put a ton of pressure on the Tennessee Titans in the division to make the playoffs. In that race their win over Dallas on Sunday could be very relevant.

They are now at 6-8, but that is just one game behind of the AFC South lead. The interception that ended in a touchdown was celebrated by everyone in the team, although there were also people outside of Jacksonville happy about it for who they defeated. Check out what Doug Pederson got as a reward for that score.

What did Doug Pederson receive after defeating the Dallas Cowboys?

Pederson was hired by the Jacksonville Jaguars following a horrendous season under Urban Meyer. His experience in the NFL coaching good offenses was the reason behind his hiring to try to help Lawrence develop. He was in plenty of teams in various roles, but his time in the Philadelphia Eagles was the best one.

There he led the franchise to its first Super Bowl ever. He was fired in 2021, although that achievement has him connected to the city. A prove of that was the gift he received after their win. That loss they added to the Cowboys’ record means the Eagles now have even more control in the division despite what happens on Saturday’s clash.

That is why he got something that should remind him his time there. The gift sent to the staff was an order of 35 cheesesteaks and 25 large fries from the restaurant Philly’s Finest, according to John Shipley of the Jaguar Report. “We answer the phone with somebody saying they were from the organization and want to buy Doug Pederson lunch for beating Cowboys. They love him so they wanted to send a taste of Philadelphia", said the owner of the restaurant per Shipley.