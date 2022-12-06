A handful of the best quarterbacks will be free agents in 2023 but that doesn't mean they will play with new teams, most of them will negotiate a new contract with their current teams.

The end of the 2022 NFL season is closer than ever, and it is time to talk about the Free Agency for the upcoming season. Some quarterback contracts are ending and it is likely that some top quarterbacks will have a new team in 2023.

Tom Brady is one of the quarterbacks who will be a free agent next year, but it will all depend on his personal decision, it is still not clear if he will retire (again) or continue for one more season with the Buccaneers.

Most of the quarterbacks who will be free agents in 2023 have enough experience to become starters but some are good as backups.

Who will be the top free agents quarterbacks in 2023?

Only three names on this list have Super Bowl rings, but two of them could retire next year. Other names don't have enough experience but they are talented and with a good offensive line they could do great things.

1. Tom Brady

2. Jimmy Garoppolo

3. Teddy Bridgewater

4. Jacoby Brissett

5. Joe Flacco

6. Taylor Heinicke

7. Geno Smith

8. Case Keenum

9. Daniel Jones

10. Lamar Jackson

Last on the list is Lamar Jackson, but it's not that he's a bad quarterback, but it's unlikely that Jackson will leave the Ravens, unless another team offers him the big contract he wants.