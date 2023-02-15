The Super Bowl 2004 was Tom Brady's second time winning the NFL title. 19 years later, the former quarterback made some controversial statements of the Halftime show and now he's facing backlash on social media for it.

In 2004, four years after entering the NFL, Tom Brady won his second Super Bowl. In the event, Janet Jackson and Justin Timberlake were in the Halftime show, and now the former quarterback is facing backlash on social media for some controversial comments he made about the singers.

At the end of the 2003 NFL season, the New England Patriots, led by Tom Brady, won their second Super Bowl against the Carolina Panthers in an exciting game at the Reliant Stadium at Houston, Texas.

For the Halftime show of that Super Bowl, huge stars like Jessica Simpson, P. Diddy, Kid Rock, and Nelly performed in it, but the most memorable moment included Janet Jackson and Justin Timberlake with a wardrobe malfunction that gave tons of problems to the female singer.

Tom Brady gets slammed on social media for comments of the 2004 Super Bowl Halftime show

Is very common that players who arrive to the Super Bowl are not allowed to see the Halftime show (like Patrick Mahomes revealed recently), even if it is a historic event everyone will remember.

During the 2004 show, Janet Jackson and Justin Timberlake experienced an infamous incident when he unintentionally ripped off a piece of the female singer's costume - a moment that every football fan remembers.

Brady revealed he didn't see the Halftime show and didn't know what everyone was talking about when they asked about the incident after the game. But now, the quarterback made a controversial comment of it and he's being slammed on social media for it.

Talking about the incident on his Let's Go! podcast with larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray, Brady said that the wardrobe malfunction was probably a 'good thing for the NFL because it got everybody to talk about it, and it was just more publicity and more publicity for halftime shows. Is any publicity bad publicity? That’s what they say, so who knows.'

People reacted on social media to Brady's words, recalling that Jackson went through a lot of personal and professional problems, with her career going off a cliff after the incident.