The season is over for Brady and the Buccaneers but he continues to be on everyone's lips with new statements every week. Check here what he said to Smith.

Tom Brady and the Buccaneers made it to the postseason but like last year things didn't go as they expected and they were eliminated during the Wild Card round.

Speculations about Brady's career do not stop, every day something new about his future comes out but a week ago he clarified that everything will take time, one day at a time.

Brady has a show with Jim Gray and Larry Fitzgerald called Let's Go! The podcast is available on multiple platforms every week.

Who is the NBA player that Tom Brady loves?

During his January 30 podcast, Tom Brady told Stephen A. Smith that he loves Charles Barkley as they discussed Smith's career over the last decade. Brady talked about others like umpires and controversial calls.

Brady sent a 'supportive' message to the Eagles, referring to them as a team with good defense and pointing out how well the Eagles played during the regular season and playoffs.

About Purdy and the 49ers Brady said that these things happen in a sport like football, it is a contact sport and it is unpredictable.