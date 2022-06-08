The best quarterback in the league is getting ready to leave an indelible mark on the history of the sport, the upcoming season is perfect for him to add more stats to his personal records.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are a few weeks away from starting the 2022 NFL season with Tom Brady as their starting quarterback and with him back they become big favorites to win another Super Bowl.

Tom Brady as an individual player has a lot of established records that have never stopped growing and among them is the most passing yards record that is practically unbreakable, only Drew Brees was close to reaching Brady's number but he retired.

Obviously the upcoming season will be harder than the previous ones for Brady, the defenders are tougher and faster than before, but he is prepared for that kind of punishment, especially after more than 20 years playing in the NFL.

Tom Brady personal records that he can improve in 2022

1. Most Passing Yards: Currently he is the leader with 84,520 but with another season he could be close to 90k adding 4-5k yards to his record so no one can catch him anytime soon.

2. Most seasons 2,000+ yards: This record is unlikely to be broken by another quarterback, but Brady could be close to passing his own record of 20 seasons with 2k yards and adding another season.

3. Most pass completions (Career): Tom is the top leader with 7,263 passes completed, only Drew Brees (retired) was slightly close to that record with 7,142.

4. Most pass attempts (Career): Another record that Brady owns with 11,317 attempts since his debut with the New England Patriots. No other active player could come close to his record.

5. Most starts (Career, regular and playoffs): From 2001 to 2021 Brady played, in the regular season, 316 times as a starter and during the postseason he set a record of 47 starts. Both records are unbreakable.

6. Most touchdowns passes (Career, regular and playoffs): Another unattainable dream for any other NFL quarterback, maybe Mahomes, but Tom Brady leads the top with 624 regular season touchdowns and 86 playoff touchdowns.

7. Oldest Quarterback: This record will be re-set as soon as Tom Brady starts the 2022 NFL season as previously the oldest quarterbacks in the league were Vinny Testaverde and Steve DeBerg both 44 years old when they retired.

8. Career wins (Starter, regular and playoffs): For most of the century Brady led that record with 278 wins and it is likely that in the new season he will add more wins to the record, in total he won 243 regular season games and 35 playoff games.

9. Most Super Bowl wins: The eighth ring is still waiting for him.