Kelce is one of the top offensive players in the NFL, the Chiefs have been lucky to have him since 2013. The best thing about Kelce is that he is a Super Bowl champion with tons of Career highlights and awards. Check here his full profile.

Travis Michael Kelce has been around since 2013, he was drafted by the Kansas City Chiefs during that year's NFL Draft confident that he would become a top franchise player in the coming years.

Tight Ends tend to be tough and strong guys like Kelce, but they are also fast and smart and proof of that is the 69+ regular season touchdowns that Kelce has scored for the Chiefs.

Kelce is a reliable player within the franchise, he has enough postseason experience to say that he has what it takes to play in a Super Bowl. Since 2013 kelce has played in almost 20 postseason games.

Where was Travis Kelce born and how old is he?

Kelce was born in Westlake, Ohio during the last year of the 80s decade in 1989, Kelce is 33 years old, October 5, 2023 is his 34th birthday.

What is Kelce's height and weight?

Most Tight Ends are tough guys and Kelce is no exception at 6-5 (1.96m) and 250lbs (113kg), he is unstoppable.

Does Kelce have a girlfriend or wife?

Not really, but he has been linked to a few women, so far Kelce's last conquest was Kayla Nicole, they have been dating since 2017 and recently broke up. Kelce's status is single but rumors indicate that he could be dating Zuri Hall, but so far that is not confirmed by Travis or Zuri.

What is Kelce's net worth?

Since Kelce signed his first contract with the Chiefs in 2013 his net worth has been slowly growing to an estimated $20,000,000 million after almost 10 years.