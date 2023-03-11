The NFL is full of athletic players throughout the league, but the Dolphins have the fastest one. Everyone knows how quick Tyreek Hill, but this time he showed it at a track & field competition. Watch Hill at the USATF Masters Indoor Championships.

Speed is an attribute that teams are constantly looking for. There are a lot of wide receivers that can threaten defenses with it, although no player imposes more fear than Tyreek Hill in that regard. Now he decided to show his ability at the USATF Masters Indoor Championships.

Kansas City Chiefs had one of the most explosive offenses in the history of the game before last season. Having Travis Kelce catching passes from Patrick Mahomes gave them a ton of power, but it was Hill’s speed what made opponents be forced to gameplan for the most.

His blockbuster trade to the Miami Dolphins was essential to unlock Tua Tagovailoa’s potential. The wide receiver became a first-team All-Pro selection in his first season there, so it was worth the price they had to pay. Cheetah is his nick name, and he lived up for it again.

Watch Tyreek Hill at the USATF Masters Indoor Championships

Hill has a past competing in track & field tournaments before entering the league. The speed he shows when playing football certainly matches what he used to do in high school. This time he participated in a 60-meter race at the USATF Masters Indoor Championships, where he demolished the other competitors with a 6.7” time. Here is the video, via the USA Track & Field Twitter account.

What is Tyreek Hill’s 40 time?

Dolphins wide receiver can be named the fastest player in the sport, although he doesn’t have the best official time. Hill ran a 4.29” 40-yard dash at the 2016 NFL Combine. He was drafted by the Chiefs in the fifth round that year, where he won Super Bowl LIV.