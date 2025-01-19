Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappe had a challenging start to the season, as he struggled to adapt to the pace of LaLiga. However, the French forward has found his rhythm, rising to third place in the league’s scoring charts with 10 goals. Off the field, Mbappe’s passion for basketball has been evident, as he has been seen at multiple NBA games. Additionally, his previous statements comparing soccer to the NBA have resurfaced, sparking renewed debate on social media.

“In the NBA, players don’t play every game and franchises practice load management. But today, if I wanted to say ‘I’m tired, I’m not playing on Saturday,’ it wouldn’t work,” Kylian stated on British GQ also adding “The spectator who pays his ticket, and who will maybe go only once during the season, wants to witness a performance worthy of the name, and that’s normal.”

Kylian Mbappe has voiced concerns about the demanding match schedule in international soccer, comparing it to the NBA’s model of playing over 70 games per season. He argued that the sheer volume of matches diminishes the quality of play, making it nearly impossible for players to maintain consistent performance throughout such a rigorous calendar. If Real Madrid were to reach the finals of all competitions, the team would face a staggering total of 72 games.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Real Madrid captain Dani Carvajal echoed similar sentiments earlier in the season during a press conference, stating, “If we were to reach everything (the final of all competitions), it is impossible to perform in 72 games. The appropriate bodies should analyze this. The games drop in level and the ones who suffer are us and our families.” In view of this, both players agree that the high volume of games impacts not only the quality of play but also the physical toll on athletes.

Kylian Mbappe of Real Madrid celebrates scoring his team’s first goal during the Copa Del Rey match between Real Madrid and Celta de Vigo at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on January 16, 2025 in Madrid, Spain.

Advertisement

Team rotations often affect the team’s overall performance, as not all 23-24 squad members possess the same level of skill. A prime example of this challenge is the team’s difficulty in finding adequate replacements for key players like Mbappe or Vinicius Jr, whose unique qualities are unmatched. Similarly, Real Madrid has struggled to compensate for the absence of Dani Carvajal, who has missed the entire season due to an ACL injury.

Advertisement

see also Mbappe scores his first goal in the Spanish Clasico: How long did it take Messi, Ronaldo?

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez makes bold comparison between Bellingham and Beckham over match load

Advertisement

This situation even reached the ears of Florentino Perez, who did not hesitate to make a strong comparison that perfectly exemplifies his position: “Bellingham, for example, will be 21 years old and will have played 251 games. At his age, David Beckham had only played 54. The physical and mental pressure is disproportionate. There is no time to rest and so the risk of injury is increased… At Real Madrid we have suffered seven ACL injuries in 15 months,” stated Florentino Perez.

Jude Bellingham is in his fourth year as a professional player and has already accumulated an impressive number of games. Even Real Madrid’s president has criticized FIFA for increasing the number of international breaks and introducing new competitions. This situation has also brought economic concerns to the forefront.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Are high soccer player salaries driving the surge in game schedules?

Not everyone shares the same perspective on this issue. Some argue that the dramatic rise in professional soccer players’ salaries is driving clubs, domestic leagues, and FIFA to seek economic solutions to manage these growing expenses.

Reducing the number of matches would also decrease clubs’ revenue from sponsorships, as sponsors pay for specific exposure tied to a set number of games each season. With fewer matches, clubs might face the challenge of renegotiating contracts with certain players, as reduced sponsorship income could make it difficult to maintain current salary levels.