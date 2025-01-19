The saga surrounding Roki Sasaki’s next destination concluded this week, as the Los Angeles Dodgers secured a deal with the Japanese phenom for the 2025 MLB season. With other Japanese players already on their roster, the reigning league champions aim to defend their title. Additionally, the front office made headlines by signing another promising talent, this time from Africa.

With a roster that already features standout names like Blake Snell, Ha-Seong Kim, and Teoscar Hernandez, the Dodgers sought to reinforce their future with young, high-potential players. After the team’s gamble on Shohei Ohtani proved to be a game-changer, the additions of Roki Sasaki and a rising talent from Africa are expected to align seamlessly with Dave Roberts’ vision.

Among their acquisitions is 17-year-old pitcher Joseph Deng from South Sudan, marking a historic moment as he becomes the first player from that nation to sign with an MLB team. Deng’s remarkable fastball and raw talent could make him a valuable asset, providing depth for the Dodgers’ pitching rotation in the coming years.

Who is Joseph Deng?

Joseph Deng, standing at an impressive 6-foot-7 and weighing 185 pounds, is a right-handed pitcher from South Sudan. He is one of two African athletes to sign an MLB contract in 2025, joining a small but growing group of players from the continent striving to make their mark in professional baseball.

Although detailed records of Deng’s previous teams remain scarce, his potential has not gone unnoticed. In February 2024, Charlie Mayer, a prominent advocate for young African baseball talent, shared a video on X highlighting Deng’s abilities.

“Joseph Deng, RHP from South Sudan. Huge physical projection as he stands 6’6” tall! This video is from a while ago, but sound mechanics are present. I’m in the process of getting some recent video with a radar gun. Definitely one to watch,” Mayer wrote.

Other new talent from Africa acquired this year

The Pittsburgh Pirates have added another name to the growing list of African talent in professional baseball. Alongside Joseph Deng, the Pirates have signed Armstrong Muhoozi, a promising player from Uganda.

Muhoozi becomes the second athlete from Africa to join the MLB through the Pirates’ organization, showcasing the franchise’s commitment to scouting emerging talent from underrepresented regions.

While the 2025 MLB season will feature notable names, players from Africa have yet to make a significant impact on the league. The history of African athletes in MLB is relatively brief, with the first signing occurring as recently as 2017. Muhoozi and Deng’s arrival could mark a turning point, offering hope for a broader representation of African players in the years to come.