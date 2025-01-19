Trending topics:
As the Detroit Lions' playoff hopes were dashed by the Washington Commanders, Dan Campbell now faces a daunting challenge. The potential loss of two coaches who have been instrumental to the team's success.

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Dan Cambpell head coach of the Detroit Lions
© Thearon W. Henderson/Getty ImagesDan Cambpell head coach of the Detroit Lions

Before the start of the playoffs, Dan Campbell and the Lions were the main favorites to win the Super Bowl. The experts’ projection was very surprising, considering they were even ranked above the Kansas City Chiefs.

However, the dream ended after a crushing 45-31 loss against Jayden Daniels and the Washington Commanders. Almost no one expected the No. 1 seed in the NFC to fall to a rookie in the Divisional Round.

Now, the Detroit Lions will have to reinvent themselves to remain contenders in the NFL after two years in which they came very close to the title. The big problem is that, in such a rapidly changing league, they could lose key pieces in the near future.

Who is leaving the Lions?

As a result of the Detroit Lions’ elimination, Ben Johnson and Aaron Glenn are officially allowed to have personal interviews with any team trying to get a head coach job. Given the high interest in both of them, they could be leaving the organization this week.

Johnson is currently the most coveted name in the NFL after his outstanding work as offensive coordinator. The Las Vegas Raiders have the upper hand, but the Cowboys, Jaguars, and Bears cannot be ruled out.

On the other hand, Glenn’s situation is much more intriguing. A few weeks ago, when the defensive coordinator gave a masterclass against the Minnesota Vikings, his chances of landing a coaching job skyrocketed.

In fact, Dallas was also rumored as a possible destination. However, the big question is whether the debacle in the loss to the Commanders will be a factor that makes teams think twice.

