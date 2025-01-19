Longhorns HC Steve Sarkisian makes final decision about his future amid rumors of NFL departure

The ultimate goal was not achieved, but that doesn’t take away from all the success the Texas Longhorns accomplished this season in the NCAAF. Steve Sarkisian led a talented team to the CFP semifinals, just one step away from the final game. After his successful season, he was considered one of the top candidates to make the leap to the NFL. However, the news of Sarkisian’s final decision has now been revealed.

According to reports from a College Football insider Pete Thamel, the experienced head coach of the Longhorns has reached an agreement with the management and signed a contract extension for another seven years, making him one of the highest-paid coaches in the sport.

“Texas has agreed to a new seven-year deal for Steve Sarkisian, which adds a year to his deal and includes a significant raise, per a source. He remains one of the highest paid coaches in the sport, as he’d ranked No. 3 at $10.6 million. Action Network first reported new deal,” Thamel stated via his X account.

In this way, the Texas Longhorns ensure the continuation of a process that has been successful on the field, producing top talent for the NFL through the draft, although the national championship has unfortunately remained just out of reach.

Clemson vs Texas Dec 21 Dec 21, 2024.Head coach Steve Sarkisian of the Texas Longhorns in action vs the Clemson Tigers in the first round of the playoffs at DKR-Memorial Stadium. Texas leads Clemson 28-10 at the half.

Coach Sark was one of the names considered to succeed Mike McCarthy as head coach of the Dallas Cowboys. Deion Sanders, head coach of the Colorado Buffaloes, was also among the candidates on the list.

Sarkisian’s NFL chances

Steve Sarkisian was one of the most sought-after coaches by NFL teams, although he always stated that he wanted to remain committed to the program, regardless of the final outcome of this season.

Adam Schefter, one of ESPN’s NFL insiders, had recently reported on the interest from several franchises in adding the current Longhorns HC to their staff. “Well I think there are a couple of teams that have some interest in speaking with Sark after the season ends,” Schefter said on January 9th.

“So, if Texas were to lose this week, then that would free him him up to go do that if that’s what he wanted. And, if they win and go on and somehow find a way to win the national championship, I would think there might be even more teams that would be interested in talking.

“It just looms out there as a possibility that I think there are some NFL teams that do have some level of interest and we’ll see what that translates into during this interview process with six NFL teams currently having head coach openings,” he finally concluded.