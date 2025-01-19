The Edmonton Oilers‘ four-game win streak came to an end during their visit to the Vancouver Canucks. During a high-stakes, playoff-caliber matchup, the Canucks defeated the Oilers 3-2, and hopped back on the race for the NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs. As tempers-flared during the dying seconds, star Connor McDavid revealed a different side of his game, one that could lead to severe consequences.

McDavid has been in the eye of the storm in recent outings. During a game with the Minnesota Wild, the NHL’s superstar elbowed defenseman Marcus Johansson on the head, a hit that many argued should’ve led to a suspension for the forward.

The hit went unnoticed by the officials who didn’t call a penalty, nor did the league assess any further penalization on the incident. However, just days later, McDavid would be involved in another controversial incident, but this time the NHL has taken action on the matter.

Advertisement

Advertisement

During the dying seconds of the game, as Vancouver held on to a 3-2 lead and Edmonton fought for a late equalizer, McDavid was tangled up with Connor Garland, while the play continued. As Edmonton’s center was clearly held and interfered, but no penalty was called, his frustration boiled over, leading to a heavy cross-check to Garland’s head.

Connor McDavid #97 of the Edmonton Oilers is checked by Conor Garland #8 of the Vancouver Canucks during the third period of their NHL game at Rogers Arena on January 18, 2025 in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.

Advertisement

McDavid was ejected from the game, and chaos broke out as everybody on the ice looked for a dance partner. Ultimately, 12 penalties were handed out because of the pandemonium that broke loose at Rogers Arena. However, McDavid may be getting the shortest end of the stick as the NHL’s Department of Player Safety has scheduled a hearing with him for his blunt reaction.

Advertisement

see also Connor McDavid's net worth: How much money does the Edmonton Oilers captain have?

“The Edmonton Oilers center is facing discipline for cross-checking against Vancouver Canucks forward Conor Garland on Saturday. The time and date of the hearing is to be determined,” The NHL announced on a statement. “McDavid was assessed a match penalty. The following grounds are being considered for supplemental discipline: cross-checking. However, the Department of Player Safety retains the right to make adjustments to the infraction upon review.”

Advertisement

Additional discipline

The clash between Pacific Division rivals in British Columbia, was anything but pacific. It was utter chaos, and towards the end of the game, havoc was wreaked on the ice. Therefore, McDavid won’t be the only player meeting with the NHL’s DPS to plead his case.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Canucks defenseman Tyler Myers will be facing another pivotal hearing with the league’s officials because of a cross-check to Evan Bouchard. The incident occurred during the last minute’s all-out battle in the rink, too.