The top event for recruiting young players takes place this week, with the Carolina Panthers starting the action. Check out how to watch the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft on TV or live stream in the US.

The best opportunity for teams to find their next stars at a low cost is the draft. Every pick will be important, but the first-round selections are the most discussed. Read along to know more about the date, time and TV channel to watch or live stream the 2023 NFL Draft Round 1 for free.

[Watch the 2023 NFL Draft Round 1 online free in the US on Fubo]

The Chicago Bears were the team that earned the first overall pick for finishing with the worst record last season, although they made a big trade with the Carolina Panthers. They are expected to take Bryce Young, but the draft always has surprises prepared. There is another storyline to follow in the Houston Texans taking or passing on C.J. Stroud with the 2nd pick.

Other top prospects that should hear their names this day are Jalen Carter, Will Anderson Jr., and Bijan Robinson. There are other intriguing options like quarterbacks Will Levis and Anthony Richardson, so it’s going to be a night where the uncertainty should be left behind when the picks are announced.

When will the 2023 NFL Draft Round 1 take place?

The first round of the 2023 NFL Draft will take place this Thursday, April 27. The event will be held in Kansas City.

2023 NFL Draft Round 1: Time by State in the US

ET: 8 PM

CT: 7 PM

MT: 6 PM

PT: 5 PM

How to watch 2023 NFL Draft Round 1 in the US

The 2023 NFL Draft Round 1 will be available to watch or live stream on Fubo (free trial) in the US. ESPN, ABC and NFL Network are the other options.