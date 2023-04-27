The first round may have the highest recruited prospects, but day 2 offers plenty of opportunities to continue finding stars for the future. Check out how to watch the second and third rounds of the 2023 NFL Draft on TV or live stream in the US.

There is a shared belief that this year’s draft doesn’t have the type of talent at the top that would make teams be desperate to get. Although day 2 appears as a big chance to find value. Read along to know more about the date, time and TV channel to watch or live stream the 2023 NFL Draft Rounds 2 and 3 for free.

[Watch the 2023 NFL Draft Rounds 2 and 3 online free in the US on Fubo]

The second round is where teams could get their best selections given how the talent is distributed. Reportedly most franchises have between 15-18 players with first-round grades, so this day should be an exciting one for them to get the next tier of players.

Something that changes compared to the first day is the time each team has to make their pick. In the initial round the clock runs out after 10 minutes, but that gets reduced afterwards. For round 2 they will have seven minutes per selection, in rounds 3-6 the time goes down to five minutes, and the seventh round has a limit of four minutes.

When will the 2023 NFL Draft Rounds 2 and 3 take place?

The second and third rounds of the 2023 NFL Draft will take place this Friday, April 28. The event will be held in Kansas City.

2023 NFL Draft: When does round 2 of the NFL Draft start?

ET: 7 PM

CT: 6 PM

MT: 5 PM

PT: 4 PM

2023 NFL Draft: When does round 3 of the NFL Draft start?

ET: 9:30 PM

CT: 8:30 PM

MT: 7:30 PM

PT: 6:30 PM

*These times are estimates because they depend on the previous round. Each team has up to seven minutes to make their picks in the second round, but they can do it faster. It would be a total of 3h 44’ if they use their whole clock, although it should begin earlier.

How to watch 2023 NFL Draft Rounds 2 and 3 in the US

The 2023 NFL Draft Rounds 2 and 3 will be available to watch or live stream on Fubo (free trial) in the US. ESPN, ABC and NFL Network are the other options.