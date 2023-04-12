The 2023 NFL Draft is one of the biggest opportunities for each team to build a competitive roster looking towards the Super Bowl. Read here to know which team has the most picks.

The 2023 NFL Draft is scheduled to be held on April 27-29 at Kansas City, Missouri. In the 88th edition of the event, the 32 teams will try to select the young players who can impact the future of their franchises. For example, Anthony Richardson could be the first overall pick or maybe another quarterback such Bryce Young and CJ Stroud.

Though the Chicago Bears had the first overall pick, they went for a blockbuster trade with the Panthers and now Carolina have the initial choice. During those three days, 259 total draft picks promise thrilling moments for thousands of fans.

So, if you're ready to enjoy the 2023 Draft which might shape the near future in the NFL, read here to find out what team has the most picks for the upcoming event. It's about the players and, of course, it's also about the order of selection.

What team has the most picks in the 2023 NFL Draft?

The Houston Texans and the Las Vegas Raiders are the teams with most picks in the 2023 NFL Draft. Both franchises will have 12 selections among the seven rounds of the event.

The Texans have the No.2 and No.12 (from Browns) picks in the first round, the No.33 pick in the second round, picks No.65 and No.73 (from Browns) in the third round, the No.104 pick in the fourth round and the No.161 pick (from Cowboys) in the fifth round. During the sixth round, Houston will have the No.188 (from Saints), No. 201 (from Vikings) and No. 203 (from Giants) picks. In the seventh round, they'll have No.230 (from Jets via Bucs) and No.259.

Meanwhile, the Raiders have the No.7 pick overall in the first round, No.38 in the second round, No.70 and No.100 (from Chiefs via the Giants) in the third round and No.109 in the fourth round. During the fifth round, Las Vegas have three picks: No.141, No.144 (from Falcons) and 174. In the sixth round, they'll have No.204 (from Cowboys) and No.214. In the seventh round, No.220 (from Cardinals) and No.231 (from Patriots).