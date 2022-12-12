Baker Mayfield's first impression was very good for the Los Angeles Rams. The team didn't only win a game thanks to their new quarterback, but something bigger with him leading the offense.

What are the Rams winning by starting Baker Mayfield for the rest of the 2022 NFL season?

When Baker Mayfield was claimed off waivers by the Los Angeles Rams there were tons of doubts regarding what could he do this season. Now, they are set to start him for the rest of the campaign, in a move that will give them more than just wins.

The 2022 NFL season has been rough for Baker Mayfield. He was traded by the Cleveland Browns to the Carolina Panthers, but the NFC South team quickly moved on from him and released him after Week 13.

In his first appereance with the Rams, the quarterback had a great comeback against the Las Vegas Raiders to win the game. But victories are not the only thing they want from Mayfield as their plan with him is bigger.

Baker Mayfield could give the Rams more than just wins

Baker Mayfield is a quarterback that could be seen as a starter, but now his role is different. He's covering Matthew Stafford's absence while he recovers from his injury, but of course the former Panthers player wants to prove what he's really capable of.

During his first game with the Rams, Mayfield had a last-minute comeback against the Raiders. The season is almost over and victories don't mean that much for Los Angeles as they are far from Playoffs, but Baker's performances are the most important thing for them.

The Rams signed Mayfield to get a solid backup for Stafford. Sean McVay confirmed he will end the season as the starter quarterback, but what does this move mean for them?

Mayfield signed an one-year contract with the Rams. After the 2022 NFL season is over, he's expected to become a free-agent, but a good performance in these last four games could change things.

Once Mathew Stafford returns, there's no question that he'll be the starter. But if Mayfield plays well, he could convince the front office to give him more time at Los Angeles and learn from the experienced quarterback.

Nowadays, Mayfield could definitely be a starter somewhere else, so there could be a catch on this move. If Baker has a perfect run in the last four games, tons of teams will look for him, but of course it would be better to sign him as a free agent.

That's when Mayfield should be thankful to the Rams for claiming him off waivers. By signing an extension, the quarterback will secure his place as a backup and another team could trade for him during the 2023 season if they need an elite player.

Without knowing, the Rams could win more than just games with Baker Mayfield as a starter.