Travis Kelce has not yet decided his future in the NFL with the Kansas City Chiefs. In response to possible retirement rumors following the Super Bowl, the tight end left an intriguing message on his New Heights podcast, acknowledging that there will be many changes within the team.

“It was hard going into the exit interviews. Obviously, the last time I’ll see probably a lot of those guys as it’ll be a bit of a turnover this year knowing the contract situations and everything. I just wanted to thank my teammates for everything they do.”

Although the Chiefs have secured cornerstones like Patrick Mahomes and Chris Jones, the salary cap will make it nearly impossible to keep their roster intact with free agents like Justin Reid, Hollywood Brown, Kareem Hunt, Charles Omenihu, or DeAndre Hopkins.

Who has the most catches in Super Bowl history?

Travis Kelce became the player with the most catches in Super Bowl history (35), surpassing Jerry Rice (33). Although his brother Jason applauded the achievement, the tight end isn’t focused on records, as he only wanted to win the championship. “It’s not a very big record. I have a lot of Super Bowl appearances. That’s the last thing that I care about right now.”

However, Jason Kelce assured that, despite the pain of the loss, one day he will appreciate the caliber of that achievement. “Well, you broke one. You broke the most catches in Super Bowl history which I know that you don’t probably care that much about right now because of the way the game went, but, at the end of the day, it’s just another thing that cements you as one of the best players to ever play in the NFL.”

