The 2023 NFL Draft is near and Will Anderson Jr. is one of the best defensive players in this year's class. In this article you will find his complete profile, including his age, height, weight, college stats, and social media.

The 2023 NFL Draft order is here. April 27th is the key date for hundreds of college players who want to make their dreams come true, but not everyone will be selected.

Fortunately for Will Anderson Jr., this is not a problem. The former Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker is probably the best defensive player available, and it seems like he will be picked within the first five spots.

How old is Will Anderson Jr.?

Will Anderson Jr. was born on September 2, 2001, so he is currently 21 years old. His place of birth was Hampton, Georgia, USA.

How tall is Will Anderson Jr.?

Anderson Jr. is 6’4” (1.93m) and he weights around 193 lbs (around 106 kg).

What are Will Anderson Jr.'s college stats?

Will Anderson Jr. played his last year at Alabama as a senior. In three years with the Crimson Tide, he participated in 41 games, with a total of 204 tackles (114 solo), 34.5 sacks, one interception and one forced fumble.

Does Will Anderson Jr. have any social media?

Will Anderson Jr. only appears on Instagram as @will.andersonjr. He doesn't have an official Twitter account.