With the latest trade between the Carolina Panthers and the Chicago Bears, the 2023 NFL Draft order has changed. Here you will find an updated list of all 31 picks for the first round.

Like every year, the NFL Draft brings the best college players to the biggest spotlight. Teams are always interested in signing the most promising prospects, so here's an updated list of all 31 picks for the first round of the 2023 edition.

There are hundreds of college players waiting to see what the future holds for them. While there are seven rounds in the NFL Draft, unfortunately, some prospects won't be selected and will go undrafted. However, teams can still sign them, but typically with less favorable deals.

The Carolina Panthers hold the 1st-overall pick after trading with the Chicago Bears. It has not been the only move of this Draft, so here's an updated list of all the 31 picks for the first day.

Complete order of the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft 2023 [Updated]

The 2023 NFL Draft is near and all the teams are working really hard to see what they will get in the first round. However, this year there will only be 31 picks, as the Dolphins were punished and stripped of their selection for tampering violations.

As of today, there are four teams with two first-round selections: the Houston Texans (2nd and 12th), Seattle Seahawks (5th and 20th), Detroit Lions (6th and 18th), and Philadelphia Eagles (10th and 30th). Meanwhile, teams like the Los Angeles Rams, Cleveland Browns, San Francisco 49ers, Denver Broncos, and the already-mentioned Miami Dolphins don't have any first-round picks.

Here's an updated list of the 31 picks for the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft: