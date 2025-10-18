Not Arch Manning: Unexpected college quarterback emerges as new favorite to go No. 1 overall in 2026 NFL Draft

Arch Manning is regarded as a solid prospect, but he may have lost his top spot. Analysts now believe there’s a new favorite to go No. 1 overall in the 2026 NFL Draft — and it’s an unexpected quarterback.

This year, Arch Manning took over as the starting quarterback for the Texas Longhorns after Quinn Ewers was selected by the Miami Dolphins in the 2025 NFL Draft.

While Manning hasn’t had the best season so far, he remains a highly respected prospect. However, a surprising quarterback has now overtaken him as the potential No. 1 overall pick in next year’s draft.

Fernando Mendoza, a rising star for Indiana

Fernando Mendoza has been one of the biggest surprises in college football this season. The Indiana quarterback has led the Hoosiers to an impressive start, showing confidence, accuracy, and control in every game.

What sets Mendoza apart is his poise under pressure. Even against strong Big Ten defenses, he’s made smart decisions and shown the ability to extend plays despite having defenses near him.

Analysts praise his leadership and football IQ, noting how quickly he’s adapted to Indiana’s offense. Coaches also highlight his competitiveness and maturity despite limited experience.

According to oddsmakers, Fernando Mendoza is now the favorite to be selected No. 1 overall in the 2026 NFL Draft. Although he has yet to declare, his impressive 2025 season has put all eyes on him.