Trending topics:
NFL

Not Arch Manning: Unexpected college quarterback emerges as new favorite to go No. 1 overall in 2026 NFL Draft

While many expected Arch Manning to be the top prospect in the 2026 NFL Draft, an unexpected quarterback has emerged as the new favorite to be the No. 1 overall pick next year.

By Fernando Franco Puga

Arch Manning, QB for the Texas Longhorns
© Tim Warner/Getty ImagesArch Manning, QB for the Texas Longhorns

Arch Manning is regarded as a solid prospect, but he may have lost his top spot. Analysts now believe there’s a new favorite to go No. 1 overall in the 2026 NFL Draft — and it’s an unexpected quarterback.

This year, Arch Manning took over as the starting quarterback for the Texas Longhorns after Quinn Ewers was selected by the Miami Dolphins in the 2025 NFL Draft.

While Manning hasn’t had the best season so far, he remains a highly respected prospect. However, a surprising quarterback has now overtaken him as the potential No. 1 overall pick in next year’s draft.

Advertisement

Fernando Mendoza, a rising star for Indiana

Fernando Mendoza has been one of the biggest surprises in college football this season. The Indiana quarterback has led the Hoosiers to an impressive start, showing confidence, accuracy, and control in every game.

What sets Mendoza apart is his poise under pressure. Even against strong Big Ten defenses, he’s made smart decisions and shown the ability to extend plays despite having defenses near him.

Advertisement
Arch Manning’s weapon transforms in hopes of aiding area of need for Steve Sarkisian, Texas

see also

Arch Manning’s weapon transforms in hopes of aiding area of need for Steve Sarkisian, Texas

Analysts praise his leadership and football IQ, noting how quickly he’s adapted to Indiana’s offense. Coaches also highlight his competitiveness and maturity despite limited experience.

According to oddsmakers, Fernando Mendoza is now the favorite to be selected No. 1 overall in the 2026 NFL Draft. Although he has yet to declare, his impressive 2025 season has put all eyes on him.

Advertisement
fernando franco puga
Fernando Franco Puga
ALSO READ
Arch Manning's grandfather, Archie, confirms the Texas QB's decision on 2026 NFL Draft
College Football

Arch Manning's grandfather, Archie, confirms the Texas QB's decision on 2026 NFL Draft

Titans QB Cam Ward stands out with unfortunate distinction in 14-year span
NFL

Titans QB Cam Ward stands out with unfortunate distinction in 14-year span

NFL rookie sends warning after draft slide: ‘Everybody who passed up on me got to pay’
NFL

NFL rookie sends warning after draft slide: ‘Everybody who passed up on me got to pay’

Red Wings get unexpected Kane injury update ahead of showdown vs McDavid's Oilers
NHL

Red Wings get unexpected Kane injury update ahead of showdown vs McDavid's Oilers

Better Collective Logo