With the Aaron Rodgers trade looming around, New York Jets' Zach Wilson has all but disappeared. However, he's still under contract.

The New York Jets want Aaron Rodgers to play for them, and Aaron Rodgers also wants to be a New York Jet. But that's not going to happen until they come to an agreement with the Green Bay Packers.

Most people around the league believe it's just a matter of time before both parties sort things out. So, even though there haven't been any updates as of late, there's still plenty of confidence and optimism.

But where does that leave Zach Wilson? The team didn't want him last season, so why would that change now? Will he back Rodgers up? Will he be cut or traded? It seems like no one has an answer to those questions.

Zach Wilson Has Gone Missing

(Transcript via Judy Battista - NFL)

"Wilson's situation is extremely unusual. Teams simply don't give up on quarterbacks who are drafted second overall, have big arms and good health, after just 22 starts and 625 pass attempts. The Jets insist they are not giving up on Wilson either -- head coach Robert Saleh said at the NFL's annual meeting two weeks ago that Wilson would be the No. 2 quarterback this season. Then again, quarterbacks drafted as high as Wilson rarely both perform so poorly and seemingly lose the support of the locker room as rapidly as Wilson did in 2022."

Battista also claimed that no one knows exactly what's goin on with Wilson. He has gone missing since the end of last season, shortly after stating that he would make any veteran QB's life 'hell' if the Jets went after one:

"Nobody knows how Wilson is processing all of this right now. The offseason program doesn't begin for another week and Wilson has not been among the Jets who have been working out at the team facility in the meantime. Wilson has all but disappeared from public view, and that is probably for the best."

Likewise, Robert Saleh or the Jets haven't shown their hand about Wilson, either. It's possible that they've been shopping him around, but it's hard to envision any takers, given his terrible play:

"Still, there is no clean solution for Wilson or the Jets. Right now, it is hard to imagine, though not impossible, that the Jets ever turn back to Wilson as the starter, even if Rodgers retires after the 2023 season. But if Wilson is to some day resurrect his career elsewhere, where he could compete for a starting job with a clean slate, he has the chance to start his reboot under somewhat desirable conditions."

Zach Wilson is still quite young, so there's a slim chance that he'll get another chance somewhere else. But as of now, his future with the team and in the league seems quite bleak, to say the least.