Green Bay Packers superstar Aaron Rodgers blamed the team for leaking information about his injured toe. Check out what he said on the Pat McAfee Show.

The Green Bay Packers have found plenty of success in the gridiron and look like one of the best teams in the NFL this season. Apparently, none of the Aaron Rodgers sagas has been a distraction for the team.

However, that doesn't mean that the Hall of Famer QB and the organization have made amends or are in a good place right now. If anything, they're handling the season with a business mindset.

That became even more evident during Rodgers' latest appearance on the Pat MacAfee Show. There, the legendary quarterback pretty much accused the team's staff of leaking information about his toe injury.

Aaron Rodgers Says The Packers Leaked Information About His Injury

"Look, again, with these reports, I don't know where they're coming from," Rodgers said. "I don't know who's talking. It seems like there's certain coaches that may have friends in the media that they don't realize are actually just trying to report things."

Then, Rodgers' former teammate A.J. Hawk - who's a part of the show's staff - directly asked Rodgers if he thought someone within the Packers organization was leaking information to the media:

"Oh yeah, you've known about that for a while, AJ, guys who had their people that they would leak stuff to," Rodgers confirmed.

Rodgers Explains Why He Doesn't Want To Undergo Surgery

Rodgers then explained why he doesn't want to get surgery to repair his broken toe. Some reports claimed that he could undergo a procedure during the BYE week but that doesn't seem to be the case:

"The surgery would immobilize the toe, and so then that would be an issue the entire season I’d be dealing with. It would avoid any further displacement, but it would immobilize the toe," Rodgers elaborated. "So we’re hoping that with a couple weeks here we can get enough healing that maybe I can avoid doing that. We’ll reassess, like I said, probably later this week and early next week, with the ultimate goal of not having to do surgery, if this thing heals up a bit better and I make it through a few more weeks, and it doesn’t bother me for the rest of the season.”

It's clear that Rodgers is far from pleased with the way the Packers handle their business. So, even if they end up going the distance and winning the Super Bowl, it seems like it's just a matter of time before he moves on from the team.