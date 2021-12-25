Green Bay Packers quaterback made history on Week 16 after breaking Brett Favre's record for the franchise's career passing touchdown. Here, check out the funniest memes and reactions.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers made history on Saturday after breaking the record for the most touchdown passes in the franchise history. Against the Cleveland Browns on week 16 of the 2021-22 NFL season, Rodgers fired a career touchdown pass number 443 to surpass Brett Favre’s record.

It’s an impressive milestone for the quarterback and surely a nostalgic moment for Green Bay fans who enjoyed Brett Favre’s time with the franchise in the 1990s and the 2000s. No mention to Rodgers himself, who also shared time with Favre during the first years of his career.

While battling with his health over a toe injury, and a few controversies that came with that, Rodgers has played exceptionally well and has led his team to an 11-2 record, making him one of the favorites to the NFL MVP. Here, check out the funniest memes and reactions.

Aaron Rodgers broke Favre’s record: funniest memes and reactions

With these numbers, Rodgers is the third in an exclusive list. The only quarterbacks to throw more touchdown passes with a single franchise are Tom Brady with the Patriots and Drew Brees with the Saints, according to ESPN stats.

Just after the score, Rodgers was greeted by his offensive linemen. Lucas Patrick lifted the quarterback in the air and carried him. Before the extra point that gave the Packers a 7-6 lead, the kicking unit paused as fans serenaded Rodgers with “MVP” chants.