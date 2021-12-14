After telling the reporters on Sunday that he "definitely" had a setback on his fractured toe, Aaron Rodgers talk on the Pat McAfee Show about his sensations. Here, check out the full story.

After Sunday’s NFL game against the Bears, Aaron Rodgers turned on the alarms telling the reporters that his fractured toe felt worse after suffering a setback. However, it seems like the Green Bay Packers quarterback won’t have to get surgery.

Despite having his toe fractured since the end of November, Rodgers has still maintained a good level on the field. On Sunday at Lambeau Field, Rodgers completed 29 passes on 37 attempts, for 341 yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions.

However, his declarations to the press, where he assured he felt worse, got many Packers fans worried about his continuity, especially with the Playoffs close. Despite Rodgers being clear about not having surgery until the end of the season, it sounded like things could have changed.

Rodgers clears the air: “It’s not going to be a problem”

On Tuesday, he cleared the air about his health status on the Pat McAfee Show. “Toe was definitely hurting after the game, but it is what it is,” Rodgers said. “It’s not going to be a problem I don’t think. It’s not going to stop me from playing. It’s just pain management but I’m going to keep playing and probably not practice a whole lot.”

The 39-year-old has maintained that, even if he does have surgery, he wouldn’t stop him from playing. Meanwhile, Packers head coach also said on Monday that the team will provide Rodgers with everything he needs.

Meanwhile, Rodgers has been limiting practices. Last week, he didn’t train for two days and was limited on Friday. However, that didn’t stop him from showing great form in his team's 45-30 victory over the Bears. Their next rival will be the Ravens in Week 15.