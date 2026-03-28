Aaron Rodgers’ decision to play in 2026 with Steelers is ‘coming down to money’

Aaron Rodgers’ decision about playing in 2026 with the Pittsburgh Steelers may ultimately come down to contract negotiations. After joining Mike Tomlin’s team in 2025, the veteran quarterback is now facing uncertainty about his future as a free agent. The Steelers are reportedly interested in bringing him back, but the financial terms appear to be the biggest obstacle.

Former Steelers quarterback Charlie Batch addressed the situation on his Snap Count podcast, pointing directly to money as the key factor. “This is a guy who outplayed his contract. This decision is coming down to money. The Steelers would like him to come back, yes, but it’s not going to be the $13 million number. I’m sure Aaron, at some point, and I have not spoken to him, but I’m sure his representatives are wanting something close to $30 million. And you hope that, somewhere, you meet in the middle.”

Aaron Rodgers signed a one-year, $13 million contract in 2025, widely viewed as a discounted deal for a quarterback of his caliber. Following his performance, expectations around his market value have increased. That shift now puts pressure on both sides to find common ground if they want to continue the partnership.

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Will Aaron Rodgers return to the Steelers in 2026?

The Steelers must decide how far they are willing to go financially to keep Aaron Rodgers. A jump from $13 million to something closer to $30 million would represent a significant commitment, especially for a veteran quarterback. Still, the team may view continuity at the position as worth the investment.

From Rodgers’ perspective, this could be one of his final opportunities to secure a larger deal. After outperforming his previous contract, his camp may feel justified in pushing for a raise considering names like Geno Smith or Justin Fields, who played worse than him, got big money last year.

For now, the situation remains unresolved, but the direction is clear. If Pittsburgh and Rodgers can meet somewhere in the middle, a return in 2026 becomes far more likely. Otherwise, the financial gap could ultimately determine whether he plays for the Steelers next season.