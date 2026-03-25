Steelers could sign QB Kirk Cousins to replace Aaron Rodgers in 2026

Aaron Rodgers has not yet confirmed whether he will return to the Pittsburgh Steelers for the 2026 NFL season or retire. At 42, the veteran quarterback is taking his time before deciding, leaving the team to explore other options at the position.

NFL insider Adam Schefter reports Kirk Cousins might be a Plan B: “I don’t think Kirk Cousins is waiting, but I do think he’s following and watching because if Aaron decides that he doesn’t want to play, Kirk Cousins would be a logical pivot for the Pittsburgh Steelers at that point in time. Pittsburgh wants Aaron Rodgers back and if he wants to come back the job is his.”

If Rodgers steps away, Cousins could be signed to provide veteran stability in the QB room, while second-year quarterback Will Howard might also see a larger role. That may be an open competition in training camp.

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Who Will Be Steelers QB in 2026?

Kirk Cousins might be the Steelers QB in 2026 if Aaron Rodgers decides to retire. Schefter added that the former Falcons quarterback will be patient to make a final decision.

“I don’t think Kirk Cousins is in a rush to do something. I think he’s going to wait for the right opportunity and if that happens to be in Pittsburgh that would be great for Cousins.”

The Steelers could turn to free agency, Howard, or the draft, but all options carry pros and cons. Undoubtedly, this quarterback decision will define the Steelers’ 2026 season and probably the long term future at the position.