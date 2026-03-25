Aaron Rodgers’ Steelers future reportedly uncertain as 2026 decision looms

Aaron Rodgers’ future with the Pittsburgh Steelers remains one of the biggest uncertainties heading into the 2026 NFL season. At 42 years old, the legendary quarterback faces a choice between returning for another year or retiring.

According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, even those closest to Rodgers aren’t sure what his decision will be. “I don’t know if Aaron Rodgers is going to play next year. It does not seem like the Steelers and Mike McCarthy know whether or not Aaron Rodgers is going to play next year. If you talk to people who know him well, they do not know if Aaron Rodgers is going to play next year.”

The Steelers and head coach Mike McCarthy have reportedly been in constant discussions about the quarterback situation, but nothing has been finalized. Aaron Rodgers has taken his time weighing the decision, signaling that he wants to consider all aspects carefully, including his physical readiness, team dynamics, and personal priorities before committing to a return.

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Aaron Rodgers’ decision still up in the air

Ian Rapoport highlighted a lot of uncertainty surrounding Aaron Rodgers’ plans: “So, it does seem to be some real uncertainty about whether or not Rodgers will in fact play. The early word that he was going to decide before free agency, then that it was probably going to be in March, none of those things have yet happened. Until Rodgers makes a firm decision, it is very much up in the air in Pittsburgh.”

Steelers’ contingency plans at QB

If Aaron Rodgers decides to step away, the Steelers could turn to second-year quarterback Will Howard as the starter or explore free agency options like Kirk Cousins.

Drafting a quarterback at No. 21 overall is more complicated. After missing with Kenny Pickett a few years ago, the name most frequently mentioned is Ty Simpson, though he might not be a first-round-ready option. Combined with other roster needs, the Steelers face a complex set of decisions as they prepare for 2026.