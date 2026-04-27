Mike Tomlin confirms why he decided to leave Steelers and find new job on TV

After nearly two decades leading the Pittsburgh Steelers, Mike Tomlin is opening up about why he chose to step away. Now beginning a new chapter as an analyst with NBC, the longtime head coach revealed that his decision was rooted in both personal reflection and the state of the organization.

During his presentation with the network, Tomlin made it clear this wasn’t a sudden move, but rather something that had been building over time. A Super Bowl victory wasn’t enough after the recent early exits in the playoffs

“It’s probably not an overnight decision, but it’s probably not something that I could articulate or share with people. There’s a loneliness with leadership. I just thought it was a good time for me, personally. And by that, I mean just where I am in life.”

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Why did Mike Tomlin leave the Steelers?

While the personal aspect played a major role, Mike Tomlin also emphasized that his departure was about the Steelers as much as it was about himself. After several seasons without playoff success, he believed a new voice in the locker room could help re-energize the team.

“I thought it was a good time for the organization to be quite honest with you. We didn’t have a lot of success in the playoffs in recent years. There’s just some veteran players there. Guys like Cam Heyward, T.J. Watt and Chris Boswell. I just thought they were worthy of the excitement and optimism associated with new leadership.”

It’s a revealing admission from one of the league’s most respected coaches, acknowledging both the team’s recent shortcomings and the need for a fresh perspective. Rather than holding on, Tomlin chose to step aside at a moment he felt could benefit everyone involved.

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“I just thought it’d be a great way to stay connected to the game and the awesome people in it, players, coaches, executives, and I’m excited about doing that on Sunday night and traveling to different venues and getting that feel for the environment.”

Mike Tomlin’s new job with NBC

Now, as he transitions into his role on television, Mike Tomlin leaves behind a legacy defined by consistency and a Super Bowl title, but also a decision that reflects self-awareness. For both him and the Steelers, it marks the beginning of a new era.

“I just thought it’d be awesome to share insight with fellow football lovers. I love to talk football. So, that’s just an exciting component for me. I got to admit, though, there’s going to be some anxiety about stepping into a new space, but good anxiety. It’s good to be uncomfortable, the growth associated with that. I’m fired up about it.”