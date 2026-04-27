Mike Tomlin believes Aaron Rodgers will be Steelers’ starting quarterback in 2026

Mike Tomlin may have stepped away from the sideline, but his insight into the Pittsburgh Steelers still carries weight, especially when it comes to Aaron Rodgers.

Now serving as an analyst for NBC, Tomlin didn’t hesitate when asked about the team’s quarterback situation during his first on-air appearance. His answer made it clear who the starting QB will be.

“I’ll say it’s Aaron Rodgers. I just think Aaron. Being around him for twelve months, he got a love affair with the game of football. Not only the game, but the process. The informal moments, the development of younger guys, the interaction with teammates. I think he has an addiction to that and there’s only one way to feed it. Certainly, he is still capable and in really good shape. So, I think at the end of the day, he’ll play football.”

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Mike Tomlin thinks Aaron Rodgers will return with Steelers

According to Mike Tomlin, the decision ultimately comes down to more than just physical ability, it’s about connection to the game itself. He emphasized that Aaron Rodgers thrives not only in competition, but in the daily routine, preparation, and relationships that come with being part of a team.

Tomlin also made it clear that ability is not a concern, pointing to Rodgers’ current condition and readiness. In his view, the combination of passion and capability makes a return feel inevitable with Mike McCarthy as head coach in Pittsburgh.

If Mike Tomlin’s read is correct, the Steelers may once again have clarity at quarterback in 2026 driven not by speculation, but by Rodgers’ own attachment to the game. So, the QB room would have Aaron Rodgers, Drew Allar and Will Howard. In this scenario, Mason Rudolph could be traded.