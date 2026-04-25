Steelers reportedly face great QB uncertainty after Aaron Rodgers’ update

The Pittsburgh Steelers continue to operate with cautious optimism when it comes to Aaron Rodgers, but the situation remains unresolved. Despite growing expectations that a return is likely, there is still no official commitment from the veteran quarterback, leaving just enough uncertainty to keep the story alive.

That uncertainty was reinforced by insider Ian Rapoport, who provided a revealing update on where things stand. “Aaron Rodgers still has not committed to the Steelers to return and play for them this year. They think he will. They are confident. They’ve had good conversations, but they do not know for sure.”

For Pittsburgh, that distinction matters. The Steelers have already begun shaping their roster with the expectation that Rodgers will be part of the picture, but without a definitive answer, every move carries an added layer of risk.

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Aaron Rodgers and uncertainty for Steelers

Internally, the Steelers appear encouraged by their communication with Rodgers. Good conversations show progress, but the lack of a firm commitment keeps the door open to multiple outcomes. Until Rodgers makes it official, they are left managing both belief and contingency.

That uncertainty has ripple effects across the roster, particularly in the quarterback room. With younger options waiting in the wings (Drew Allar and Will Howard), the timing of Rodgers’ decision could shape not just the depth chart, but the development path of potential successors.

In many ways, this is familiar territory with Rodgers. His timelines have rarely followed a predictable script. For the Steelers, the expectation may be that he returns, but until it happens, the situation remains an intrigue.