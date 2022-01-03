Aaron Rodgers is still performing at his best even at 38 years of age and the Green Bay Packers couldn't feel more excited about it. Wide receiver Davante Adams praised the quarterback and explained what makes him like LeBron James.

The Green Bay Packers are already thinking about the postseason after a fantastic regular season campaign that saw them clinch the NFC North for the third straight year. Aaron Rodgers, of course, had a lot to do with it.

The veteran quarterback, who ultimately stayed at Lambeau Field after a months-long saga over his future, is enjoying another great season in his career and is a shoo-in to win the MVP award for the fourth time.

That's why teammate and great partner on the field Davante Adams was full of praise for Rodgers after the Packers took down the Minnesota Vikings in Week 17. The wide receiver has even compared him to NBA superstar LeBron James, and he may have a point.

Davante Adams compares Aaron Rodgers to LeBron James

"At this point, he's kind of got the LeBron effect with everybody," Davante Adams said following the Packers' victory over the Vikings on Sunday night, per The Athletic. “He has to play at an MVP level every week because that’s just what people expect at this point.

“He’s definitely spoiled the fans and the rest of the world with his play, but when you can consistently do it at that level, it’s really no pressure to go out there and just perform. What kills me about the way he plays is just how easy it is,” he added.

If we consider that LeBron James is widely considered the GOAT of basketball - or at least, that he's in that conversation, then Aaron Rodgers might not be compared with him as in the NFL that reference is usually reserved for Tom Brady.

But that's not what Adams is talking about. He's just pointing out how both constantly live up to the expectations they created, which is to deliver amazing performances game after game and making it look like something easy for them. And in that case, they're very similar.