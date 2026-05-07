Aaron Rodgers expected to return but Steelers may have to pay him more than $15 million

Aaron Rodgers appears closer than ever to finally ending the uncertainty surrounding his future. After months of speculation and silence, the veteran is expected to play for the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 season.

According to Ian Rapoport, Rodgers is expected to visit the Steelers on Friday and throughout the weekend, a development that signals real progress in negotiations. While nothing has officially been finalized, the direction of the situation is becoming increasingly clear as both sides move toward a potential agreement.

“Free agent QB Aaron Rodgers, who is expected to visit the Steelers on Friday and this weekend, will likely play for them in 2026, sources say. A deal is not done and there is always caution until things are signed. But Rodgers’ plan is to play for Pittsburgh and these are steps toward that end.”

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Steelers and Aaron Rodgers still working through contract details

Even with optimism surrounding a possible deal, there are still important financial details that must be resolved before anything becomes official. The framework appears to be there, but both sides still need to align on what Rodgers’ contract will actually look like.

Rapoport added more context to that side of the negotiations, explaining why the current numbers on paper are not expected to reflect the final agreement. “While the Steelers gave Rodgers the UFA tender, that’s considered a place holder. Hard to imagine he plays for $15M, which is why a deal must be worked out and finalized. But finality is coming soon, sources say.”

For the Steelers, the urgency is understandable. They have spent years searching for long-term stability at quarterback, and Rodgers represents both a win-now solution and a bridge for younger players developing behind him like Drew Allar and Will Howard.

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If the deal gets finalized as expected, the Steelers would immediately shift from a team with uncertainty under center to one carrying legitimate playoff expectations entering 2026.