Steelers 2026 draft class reportedly aligns with Aaron Rodgers’ preferences as QB weighs decision

The Pittsburgh Steelers are still waiting on clarity from Aaron Rodgers, but recent developments suggest they are making moves with the veteran quarterback in mind. According to Tom Pelissero, communication between both sides has remained steady, even after the 2026 NFL Draft.

“For Aaron, he’s continuing to mull his options. My understanding is that he has talked with the Steelers regularly. He has talked to them since the draft. Everything they did in the draft may not have been designed for Aaron Rodgers, but certainly if you were saying: ‘What might Aaron Rodgers want?’ A tackle, a guard and a big slot receiver. Those are three things that Aaron Rodgers likes.”

That insight adds an interesting layer to how Pittsburgh approached the draft. While the Steelers didn’t explicitly build their class around Rodgers, several of their selections align with the type of roster construction that could appeal to him.

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Steelers draft class might hint Aaron Rodgers’ decision

Looking at the Steelers’ 2026 draft, the connections become clear. Pittsburgh used the first-round pick on offensive tackle Max Iheanachor, followed by wide receiver Germie Bernard in the second round.

In the third round, they added quarterback Drew Allar, cornerback Daylen Everette and guard Gennings Dunker, reinforcing both sides of the ball. They continued to build depth with wide receiver Kaden Wetjen in the fourth round, fullback Riley Nowakowski in the fifth, defensive end Gabriel Rubio in the sixth, and closed out the draft with safety Robert Spears-Jennings and versatile RB/WR Eli Heidenreich in the seventh round.

While the selection of Allar shows the Steelers are still planning for the future, the overall structure of the class suggests a balance between long-term development and short-term competitiveness.

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For now, Rodgers continues to take his time. But with ongoing communication and a roster that increasingly aligns with his preferences, the Steelers appear to be keeping the door open, while quietly making their case through action.