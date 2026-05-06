Aaron Rodgers reportedly will not sign with Cardinals amid Steelers rumors

Aaron Rodgers is once again holding the NFL in suspense, and while whispers point to the Arizona Cardinals, the real story may be unfolding in Pittsburgh.

Aaron Rodgers remains at the center of one of the NFL’s most compelling offseason storylines, with uncertainty still surrounding his next move. Even as rumors attempt to link the veteran quarterback to the Arizona Cardinals, the broader expectation across the league continues to point in a different direction.

The latest insight from Ian Rapoport helped cool some of that speculation, offering a more grounded view of the situation. Despite the noise, there appears to be little real momentum toward Arizona as a landing spot. Instead, the focus remains on a scenario that has quietly lingered for months as Rodgers weighs his future with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

“I certainly don’t expect him to sign in Arizona. When he decides to play football, if he decides to play football, I expect it to be for the Pittsburgh Steelers. I expect it to be for a contract where they sort of figure out based on the UFA tag.”

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Steelers playing the long game while waiting on Aaron Rodgers

For the Pittsburgh Steelers, patience has become a familiar approach. They are once again waiting on Rodgers’ decision, mirroring a situation that already played out before the 2025 season.

Even with a shift on the sidelines, the broader strategy has not changed. Mike McCarthy now leads the team, replacing the dynamic that once involved Mike Tomlin in recruiting Rodgers. Still, the mission remains the same: find stability at quarterback and position the roster to compete immediately for a Super Bowl.

That urgency is reflected in their recent moves. By drafting Drew Allar to compete with Will Howard, the Steelers have invested in the future without closing the door on the present.

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Rodgers represents the ideal bridge in that equation, a proven veteran capable of delivering wins now while buying time for younger options to develop into long-term answers.