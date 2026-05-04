Steelers might be uncertain by Aaron Rodgers’ future, but found a possible gem in Robert Spears-Jennings in the NFL Draft￼

The Pittsburgh Steelers set a deadline for Aaron Rodgers to decide his future. However, the other side of the ball might be in better shape as an insider might have just reported that safety Robert Spears-Jennings could have been the steal of the NFL Draft.

Per Steelers insider Bob Labriola, “Oklahoma safety Robert Spears-Jennings, who came to the team in the seventh round (224th overall). Based on things I had read about him, I saw him as a good value at that point in the draft, and he plays a position the team needed to address at some point during the weekend.”

Oklahoma is a big-time program, and Labriola follows the Steelers really close. Therefore, the fact is that if Spears-Jennings can deliver, he could become an absolute star for the black-and-gold.

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Steelers needed to address the secondary

The free safety position is scheduled to be Jaquan Brisker’s spot, but Spears-Jennings is just below him in the pecking order. DeShon Elliott, Sebastian Castro, and Jack Henderson are on the strong safety depth chart.

#Steelers just got a fantastic athlete at safety in Robert Spears-Jennings who can help especially on special teams.



RSJ has played multiple safety/box alignments, and is a highly athletic (4.33 speed!) rangy player.



Four a four-core special teammer with 500+ snaps on teams in… pic.twitter.com/EmOaNRg25A — Eric Galko (@EricGalko) April 25, 2026

It is a thin-aired position for the Steelers, so the best value they can have, the better for the team. Hence, Spears-Jennings could actually become a key piece of this defense. The Steelers have a history of good scouting, so there is an actual chance that a seventh-rounder becomes crucial and provides quality for the team.

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Elite defense is a staple of this franchise

The Pittsburgh Steelers offense might be worrying about the Aaron Rodgers drama, but the fact is that this team can’t allow having a bad defense. It’s basically what the Steelers always bring to the table, elite defense.

Without Mike Tomlin, the Steelers will need a new coach to guide this defense. New defensive coordinator Patrick Graham has some huge shoes to fill. At least he still has some great talent like TJ Watt, Cam Heyward, Patrick Queen, and Alex Highsmith, to mention a few.