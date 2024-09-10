NFL News: Aaron Rodgers issues strong self-critique on Jets performance in loss to 49ers

Aaron Rodgers expressed dissatisfaction with the New York Jets' performance in their loss to the San Francisco 49ers and delivered a strong self-critique.

Aaron Rodgers had a steady performance in the crushing 32-19 defeat his New York Jets suffered against the San Francisco 49ers in the 2024 NFL season opener. In the press conference, the quarterback offered a strong self-critique regarding the team’s expected level.

Imprecision marred what could have been a solid performance by the Jets on Monday night at Levi’s Stadium. Much of it was due to Rodgers’ inconsistent play, along with visible disconnections in the team’s offense. A clear example of this inconsistency was Breece Hall’s turnover on the Jets’ fourth play, a moment when precise execution was needed in their attacks.

“We expect greatness when we step on the field. There were moments that felt really good, but they didn’t last,” Rodgers said. “We had three failed attempts that hurt us. Many things can be corrected, even if it’s frustrating for the players,” stated the 40-year-old quarterback.

Rodgers voiced concerns about the Jets’ upcoming schedule, noting that there is little time to improve. “It’s a tough start; we’re heading to Tennessee quickly and then have a game four days later,” said the former Green Bay Packers quarterback. The team coached by Robert Saleh will face a tough stretch with their next three games against the Minnesota Vikings, Los Angeles Rams, and New England Patriots.

How did Aaron Rodgers perform against San Francisco 49ers?

Rodgers completed his first passes in 610 days, and his first with the New York Jets. The quarterback returned to the field, completing 13 of 21 passes for 167 yards, one touchdown, and one interception.

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers of the New York Jets looks to pass against the San Francisco 49ers during the second quarter at Levi’s Stadium on September 09, 2024 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

“I can play better. I missed a couple of passes,” Rodgers admitted in the press conference, where he also mentioned that the team had several notable opportunities to increase their score, which ended with a 13-point deficit against the 49ers.

In addition to criticizing his performance, Rodgers avoided blaming the team’s inconsistency on the new starters. “That’s definitely an excuse. I’m not going to use it,” said the Jets quarterback. His determination to improve his numbers is undoubtedly a ray of hope for the New York team’s season expectations, as his experience can potentially integrate with other key players.

Aaron Rodgers’ serious last year injury

In September 2023, the 40-year-old quarterback suffered an Achilles tendon rupture. “My heart was broken, but now I’m excited to get back on the field,” Rodgers declared about his return after a year of inactivity.

A trade after 18 seasons with the Green Bay Packers had revitalized his outlook on the game, but after just four plays, the injury had directly impacted Rodgers’ present. Although his age and career made a return to peak performance difficult to foresee, the quarterback still has the energy to drive the Jets forward in the new season.

Aaron Rodgers greeted 49ers’ Brock Purdy

Monday Night Football showcased a notable moment when New York Jets’ Aaron Rodgers embraced San Francisco 49ers’ Brock Purdy at the end of the game. The quarterback of the 2023 NFL runners-up completed 19 of 29 passes for 231 yards in the matchup against the former Packers legend.

