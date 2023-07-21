The New York Jets head into the 2023 NFL season with plenty of expectations. Now that Aaron Rodgers is on the team, they finally feel that challenging for a Super Bowl is possible.

The Jets have made serious progress under Robert Saleh, especially in defense. However, the offensive unit has yet to take off, which is why they can’t wait to see the four-time MVP in action.

Since he’s already 39, it’s uncertain for how long Rodgers continues to play. His age also suggests New York’s championship window is short, but the quarterback warned the team has everything to succeed in the long term.

Aaron Rodgers warns NFL teams Jets can succeed beyond 2023

“I love being around the young energy, the excitement,” Rodgers said, via Rich Cimini of ESPN. “There’s a great feel to this team, guys who are young and super talented on their first contracts, many of them. . . . When you have so many great players on rookie deals, it’s pretty exciting, knowing you can do something. You’ve got a good window. It’s not just a one-year thing where you can be competitive, which is fun.”

Rodgers seems to have a different mindset this offseason. Last year, he complained about the Green Bay Packers’ young teammates, but maybe it was because he was just unhappy at the organization.