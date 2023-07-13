The New York Jets showed a lot of progress in the 2022 NFL season, but it looked like they needed to upgrade at quarterback. With Aaron Rodgers on board, many wonder if they can even make it to the Super Bowl.

The team’s defense has made significant evolution since Robert Saleh took the reins in 2021, but the offense couldn’t keep up. Therefore, the question is whether Rodgers will be enough to improve this unit.

Only time will tell us, but what’s interesting is how the narrative has changed in New York since the four-time NFL MVP arrived. Besides, the team has recently made an important move that fuels its aspirations.

Jets re-sign DT Quinnen Williams to huge contract extension

According to NFL insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero, defensive tackle Quinnen Williams and the New York Jets agreed to terms on a four-year, $96 million deal with $66 million in guarantees.

The 25-year-old comes from a fantastic campaign that saw him make the All-Pro and the Pro Bowl for the first time. Last year, Williams logged 55 tackles, 12 sacks, 28 quarterback hits, two forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery.

Williams may not be in Rodgers’ unit, but he certainly makes the Jets stronger and in the end, a strong defense also let the offense do its job much better.