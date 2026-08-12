Aaron Rodgers sends strong message to Mike McCarthy about Steelers QB controversial decision

Aaron Rodgers has made his preseason stance clear as Mike McCarthy considers whether to play him against the Packers.

Aaron Rodgers does not appear particularly interested in playing in the Pittsburgh Steelers’ preseason opener, and the veteran quarterback made his position clear as Mike McCarthy weighs a potentially controversial decision.

The Steelers are scheduled to open their preseason against the Green Bay Packers, giving McCarthy an early opportunity to evaluate his new offense. One of the biggest questions is whether Rodgers will take the field for a series or two, especially after spending the last several years in different offensive systems.

McCarthy could see value in giving Rodgers live reps before the regular season begins and might be leaning to start him. However, the risk of exposing a 42-year-old quarterback to unnecessary injury is also obvious, particularly with Pittsburgh’s Super Bowl ambitions riding on Rodgers’ availability.

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Does Aaron Rodgers want to play in the preseason?

Aaron Rodgers was asked directly whether he would like to play Thursday, and his response suggested that he is perfectly comfortable either way. “It’s preseason. It’s not real football. So, if I do, great. If not, great.”

The answer is hardly a ringing endorsement of the idea. Rodgers appears to be leaving the decision entirely in McCarthy’s hands rather than pushing for an opportunity to get preseason reps.

That could put the Steelers coach in a difficult position. McCarthy knows Rodgers’ experience means he does not need extensive preseason work, but the quarterback is also learning to operate in a new environment after more than eight years away from the offensive system he previously ran with McCarthy in Green Bay.

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Should Mike McCarthy play Aaron Rodgers?

The argument for playing Aaron Rodgers is straightforward: the Steelers want their new quarterback to build chemistry with his teammates and become comfortable in McCarthy’s offense before the regular season.

A couple of series could give Rodgers a chance to communicate with the offensive line, work with his receivers and experience the timing of the offense against an opposing defense. It could also help McCarthy evaluate how quickly his veteran quarterback can operate the system in a live-game setting.

The argument against it is equally compelling. Rodgers has already established himself as Pittsburgh’s QB1, and preseason statistics will not determine whether the Steelers make the playoffs or compete for the AFC North. An injury in a meaningless game, however, could dramatically change the team’s season.

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For now, Rodgers’ message is simple: he is not asking to play. If McCarthy wants him on the field, he will be ready to go. If the Steelers decide to keep their veteran quarterback on the sideline, Rodgers appears equally comfortable with that decision.