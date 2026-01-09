Aaron Rodgers sends clear message to Steelers fans and NFL experts about Mike Tomlin getting fired in 2026 playoffs

Aaron Rodgers sent a very clear message to everyone who doubted the Pittsburgh Steelers when they had a 6-6 record and it seemed they were going to miss the playoffs. It is important to remember that, in that game against the Bills, hundreds of fans were calling for Mike Tomlin’s dismissal in Acrisure Stadium.

“At 6-6 there were a lot of people thinking that we were going to be kind of stumbling to the finish. A lot of you publicly or privately were talking about Mike Tomlin getting axed. So, it feels good to shut all those comments down. Clean the slate now. Anybody can make a run. It’s the hottest team. We’ve won four out of five. We’re playing a lot better football than we were earlier in the season. I like our chances.”

Now, the story has completely changed. The Steelers finished the season with a 10-7 record, won the AFC North in epic fashion, and will have a real opportunity to compete for the Super Bowl in the playoffs.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Aaron Rodgers and Steelers are underdogs against Texans

Aaron Rodgers and the Pittsburgh Steelers are three-point underdogs against the Houston Texans in the Wild Card Round of the playoffs. It is a very similar scenario to last week’s game at home against the Ravens.

Additionally, in a very important development, Rodgers gets DK Metcalf back after the wide receiver’s two-game suspension. That could make a big difference.

Advertisement

see also Aaron Rodgers makes something clear about Steelers bad streak in playoffs before game against Texans

“DK is a number one wide receiver. So, it’s great having DK back. He’s real thankful to be back. I know that. And we’re all thankful to have him back as well. One of the things I love about DK is that he kind of knows one speed. I like the work that we out in.”