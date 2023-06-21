Even despite some rumors and concerns about his size — or lack thereof, the Carolina Panthers didn’t hesitate to take Bryce Young with the first-overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft.

The Alabama standout dominated the SEC almost at will during his tenure under Nick Saban, and his high IQ, ability to make reads in real-time, and the way he extended plays made him a no-brainer at the position.

But as impressive as he is as a football player, his preparation is actually what makes him stand out from the rest of the pack, according to former Minnesota Vikings star Adam Thielen.

Adam Thielen Raves About Bryce Young’s Preparation

“You know, first overall pick, with all the hype and all that, you know there’s gonna be a lot of potential and you know he’s gonna have a lot of talent. But I think he just kinda surprised a lot of guys of how prepared he was for the NFL game,” Thielen said, per ProFootballTalk.

“I think sometimes it’s hard in those moments — because you’re in shorts and t-shirt, right? So you don’t wanna too excited about — whether that’s your team or individually — you don’t wanna get too excited in the summer because it’s a different game when you put pads on. But, at the same time, the way he moves in the pocket, the way that he adjusts and can get the ball out on time and accurate and he can make adjustments and things like that. It’s impressive. It gets you excited to get back working together,” he concluded.

That’s exactly what you want to hear about your potential franchise player, especially at the most crucial position in the game. The doubts and concerns will always be there, but hopefully, the effort will pay off.