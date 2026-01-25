Chiefs’ AFC rival sets sights on Patrick Mahomes’ former coach after overlooking longtime Andy Reid assistant

2026 sees the Kansas City Chiefs in an unfamiliar position, with Patrick Mahomes facing a lengthy recovery and Andy Reid making multiple changes to his coaching staff. In the meantime, an AFC rival has already been exploring the possibility of signing coaches who worked with Mahomes or Reid.

The Tennessee Titans interviewed Matt Nagy for their head coaching opening and were seen as a realistic landing spot for the former Chiefs offensive coordinator. The Titans ended up hiring Robert Saleh though, and the Chiefs still parted ways with their longtime assistant coach.

Now, the Titans are reportedly setting their sights on Kliff Kingsbury, who was Mahomes‘ head coach at Texas Tech in college, for their offensive coordinator job. According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, the Titans will interview both Kingsbury and Adam Stenavich―who’s been the Green Bay Packers OC since 2022―on Monday.

Matt Nagy’s options for 2026 with Chiefs tenure over

With Nagy officially gone, the Chiefs announced the return of Eric Bieniemy as offensive coordinator, a position he held from 2018 to 2022 after several years working on Reid‘s coaching staff.

Kliff Kingsbury on the sidelines during a Washington Commanders game.

Nagy is now in a tough position, with only four head coaching openings left in the NFL. Though he was mentioned as an option for both the Las Vegas Raiders and Arizona Cardinals, his candidacy doesn’t appear to remain strong.

As for the other teams still looking for a HC, neither the Buffalo Bills nor the Cleveland Browns are reported to be interested in Reid’s former assistant. Perhaps Nagy will have to settle with an OC job outside Kansas City, if he lands one.

The Titans could still offer that opportunity, though it’s fair to wonder whether Nagy would accept it as their initial contact was for the bigger job. Only time will tell us what’s next for Nagy, but what we know for sure, is that 2026 won’t see him alongside Reid and Mahomes anymore.