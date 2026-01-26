Chiefs close in on weapon suited for Andy Reid to help Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce

The Kansas City Chiefs are well aware of the issues that need addressing ahead of the 2026 NFL season. On that front, the rushing offense is perhaps one of the main concerns in Missouri. Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love would be an ideal option to solve that problem. However, a report suggests Andy Reid is now seriously considering another prospect to slot into the backfield alongside Patrick Mahomes—and help Travis Kelce and company in the process.

As the New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks gear up for Super Bowl LX, the rest of the NFL sets its sights on the upcoming Draft. In that regard, the Shrine Bowl—college football’s Pro Bowl, if you will—is drawing significant attention from league scouts.

Though unaccustomed to being in this position, Mahomes, Reid, Kelce, and the Chiefs are among the teams doing their due diligence. Despite the coaching carousel drama, with a loud buzz suggesting the Chiefs could lose a key Super Bowl champion coach in 2026, the organization is staying busy.

According to reports, Kansas City is circling Wake Forest halfback Demond Claiborne. However, the Chiefs aren’t alone in their pursuit.

Demond Claiborne of Wake Forest

Why Claiborne to Kansas City makes sense

The reason Claiborne is widely viewed as an ideal fit for Kansas City lies in the type of offense Wake Forest operates—and one in which Claiborne thrived. Based mostly on run-pass options (RPOs), the Demon Deacons’ scheme meant Claiborne saw the field primarily from shotgun formations.

The Chiefs saw their rushing production decrease dramatically out of the shotgun, so there is reason to believe a player like Claiborne could be a diamond in the rough for Mahomes to rely on.

Jeremiyah Love remains the top priority to strengthen the running back room, but Claiborne could be a late-round addition who provides depth and a spark to the backfield as well.

Other teams meeting with Claiborne

As much as organizations may try to convince themselves otherwise, the NFL Draft is a true lottery. Outside of a few generational talents, it’s nearly impossible to predict whether a college prospect will translate into a star at the professional level. Teams attempt to leave no stone unturned and nothing to chance, but those efforts often prove futile.

Still, front offices must remain active throughout the offseason, conducting interviews with prospects in hopes of finding something that convinces them they’ve identified the right selection. That is exactly the case with Claiborne, who is now drawing interest from several franchises that could snatch him away from Reid and Kansas City. As reported by Ryan Fowler, other teams in contention include the Washington Commanders, Green Bay Packers, Miami Dolphins, Los Angeles Chargers, and New Orleans Saints.

The NFL often operates like a market: when multiple buyers show interest in a product, its value rises and attracts even more attention. If the hype around Claiborne continues to build ahead of the 2026 NFL Draft, the Wake Forest product could realistically land anywhere in the league.