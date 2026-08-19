Alvin Kamara injured: What happened to the Saints RB?

Kellen Moore faces a major headache after learning that one of the New Orleans Saints’ stars, Alvin Kamara, has suffered an injury.

The New Orleans Saints are in the midst of an intense stretch of preparation, and a recent setback has changed Kellen Moore’s plans. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter on X, Alvin Kamara suffered a sprained MCL during a recent practice.

As a result, the running back is expected to miss at least a month, significantly weakening the backfield heading into the start of the season. The Saints will open their Week 1 campaign against the Detroit Lions.

This is not the first significant injury to New Orleans’ offense. Jordyn Tyson, one of the wide receivers with the most potential, suffered a hamstring injury and will also miss the start of the campaign.

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Saints’ backfield alternatives

With Kamara injured, Travis Etienne Jr. will now be the top running option for Tyler Shough. The former Jacksonville Jaguars running back will serve as the RB1 and lead the Saints’ backfield in the opening games.

Travis Etienne Jr. #3 of the New Orleans Saints participates in drills during a joint practice.

Behind him on the depth chart are Devin Neal, Kendre Miller, Ty Chandler, Audric Estime, and C.J. Donaldson. Moore knows that his running backs could become one of his offense’s primary weapons.

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New Orleans’ next challenges

On Saturday, August 22, the Saints will visit SoFi Stadium to face the Los Angeles Rams in Week 2 of the preseason. They will wrap up the preseason in Week 3 against the Dallas Cowboys, also on the road, on Friday, August 28. These will be the first five regular-season games of the season for Kellen Moore and his team.