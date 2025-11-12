Analyst notes key detail in Seahawks’ dominant win over Cardinals

The Seattle Seahawks continued their remarkable run in the 2025 NFL season with a commanding 44-22 win over the Arizona Cardinals that was pretty much sealed in the first half.

The NFC West duel started with the Seahawks scoring 21 points in the first quarter before adding 18 in the second period. Sam Darnold didn’t need to do much to beat the Cardinals. He went 10 of 12 for 178 yards and one touchdown on Sunday.

Running backs Zach Charbonnet and George Holani scored a touchdown each, contributing to an easy win. Even linebacker DeMarcus Lawrence scored twice, as he recovered two fumbles and took them all the way to the end zone.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Seahawks improved to 7-2 with this result, and while other teams are drawing more attention, they have earned their respect, too.

Analyst lauds Seahawks after big win over Cardinals

During Monday’s edition of NFL Network’s “Good Morning Football,” Jamie Erdahl picked the Seahawks’ win over the Cardinals as the best of Week 10, noting that they swept their rivals off the field quickly.

Advertisement

Seattle Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald

Advertisement

“You know what’s something I hear all the time in football that I hate? ‘Start fast, start fast, start fast.’ There’s a new definition of starting fast at the NFL; it’s called the Seattle Seahawks yesterday against the Cardinals,” Erdahl said. “The Seahawks put up 38 points in the first half. Frankly, you put 38 points in the first half, I don’t care about the final score, and 38 in the first half would have beat every other team that lost so far in Week 10. That is stupid ridiculous starting fast, it’s the only starting fast that I care about officially now.”

Advertisement

The Seahawks continue to co-lead the NFC West division, and their next matchup could define the fate of the division. They will clash against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on Sunday.